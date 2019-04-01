Indian Railways sets Make in India record! Over 6,000 coaches manufactured; last year’s record broken

Published: April 1, 2019 12:22 PM

Making a new record, Piyush Goyal led-Indian Railways manufactured a total of 6037 coaches this financial year against the production of 4,470 coaches (previous record) last year. The growth in coach production this year is 35 per cent more than the last financial year.

indian railwaysBy flagging off a rake of 22 coaches recently, the MCF in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh registered a record production of as many as 1425 coaches in the financial year 2018-2019.

Big ‘Make in India’ achievement by Indian Railways! All the three coach factories of Indian Railways namely, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Modern Coach Factory (MCF) and Rail Coach Factory (RCF) have ended the financial year 2018-2019 on a high note. Making a new record, Piyush Goyal led-Indian Railways manufactured a total of 6037 coaches this financial year against the production of 4,470 coaches (previous record) last year. The growth in coach production this year is 35 per cent more than the last financial year.

The record in coach production has been achieved despite compelling all units to diversify to all variants, frequent changes throughout the year, interrupting production to produce power, pantry, other cars and many new products in train-set, LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch), EMU (Electric Multiple Unit), MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit), special category including Vande Bharat Express.

Recently, the ICF in Chennai secured itself among the largest railcar builders in the world. It also surpassed China’s top manufacturers who manufacture around 2,600 coaches a year.

Meanwhile, by flagging off a rake of 22 coaches recently, the MCF in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh registered a record production of as many as 1425 coaches in the financial year 2018-2019, beating the given target. In the year 2017-2018, the target of 710 coaches was surpassed by the production of 711 coaches. This year as well, the MCF surpassed the target of 1422 coaches by manufacturing a total of 1425 coaches which is more than double of last financial year. Interestingly, in this financial year, the MCF has also manufactured new types of coaches namely- AC Pantry (Hot Buffet) Car, Under Slung Power Car, Non Air-Conditioned Chair Car and Track Recording Car for RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation). With an increase in coach production and also by increasing variety of coaches manufactured, the MCF is achieving new heights nationally as well as internationally.

Also, earlier this year it was reported that the MCF has manufactured as many as 152 LHB coaches in the month of January 2019, its highest ever. With new heights being achieved in coach production, all three coach factories are poised to perform even much better in the financial year 2019-2020.

