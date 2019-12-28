Indian Railways set to roll out 44 improved Vande Bharat trains; 5 cool facts about the new 160 kmph trains

The new Vande Bharat coaches will boast of features such as diffused lighting for luggage racks, mini pantry with modular equipement, continuous LED lights and GPS antenna.

Indian Railways all set to roll out 44 new improved ‘Make in India’ Vande Bharat Express trains! In a move that will transform passenger experience on the Indian Railways network, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has given its nod for the production of 44 more Vande Bharat Express trains. The self-propelled engine-less train sets, introduced earlier this year, mark a technological shift for Indian Railways and offer world-class comfort to passengers. Learning from the experience of the first two Vande Bharat train sets, the 44 new train sets will have even more advanced features based on RDSO’s specifications.

Recently, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai has published the tender for supply of electrical equipment and other items for as many as 44 Vande Bharat Express trainsets of 16 coaches each. All coaches will be Chair Car type for day travel, equipped with automatic plug doors with retractable footsteps, automatic intercommunication door, speakers, side destination boards, mobile and laptop charging sockets in the passenger seats, CCTV cameras, emergency talk back units with networking system. The new Vande Bharat coaches will boast of features such as diffused lighting for luggage racks, mini pantry with modular equipement, continuous LED lights and GPS antenna.

New Vande Bharat Express train sets: 5 special features