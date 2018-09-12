Indian Railways set to electrify 13,000 km of tracks! Big infra project may get Cabinet nod today

In order to electrify the tracks, Indian Railways is likely to invest an amount of around Rs 14,000 crore.

Indian Railways electrification drive: To electrify the last leg of about 13,000 km of Indian Railways tracks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet is likely to approve the plan today. According to a source quoted in a TOI report, in order to electrify the tracks, Indian Railways is likely to invest an amount of around Rs 14,000 crore. Officials said that the electrification work of the tracks will be undertaken as a part of “Mission 100 per cent electrification” in the next three years. These tracks are spread over across a dozen states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha.

Recently, Chairman of Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani stated that the electrification of Indian Railways’ tracks has been identified as one of the major potential areas for reducing the overall annual expenditure of the national transporter.

While speaking at a conference on ‘E-Mobility in Indian Railways’, which was organised by the Railway Ministry recently through Institution of Railways Electrical Engineers (IREE) in association with NITI Aayog, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha claimed that electrification of tracks in Indian Railways would save an estimated amount of Rs 13,000 crore per annum in fuel bill. In addition to this, he also claimed that after the electrification of railway lines is completed, it will reduce carbon emissions by around 3.4 million tonnes a year.

Meanwhile, the minister also recently informed that the actual savings due to initiatives in energy procurement have been an amount of Rs 7,504 crore, so far. He also said that the national transporter should increase their solar power target and also go with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clean and green energy. He further added that the railways should look into the options of ethanol blending.

As per the government data, nearly 8,400 km of railway tracks have been electrified in the last four years as compared to electrification of 2,600 km during the previous four years under UPA-II.