Indian Railways’ self-propelled modern T-20 train sets may be maintained in Nallasopara-Virar: Report

Western Railway is likely to operate the modern train sets – ‘T-20’ trains from Mumbai.

T-20 train sets of Indian Railways: The upcoming self-propelled modern train sets of Indian Railways, which are going to replace Rajdhani Express trains are likely to be maintained at a sprawling shed in far suburbs of Nallasopara-Virar. Interestingly, it will be the first shed that has been selected for the Train 20 modern sets, reports DNA. Western Railway is likely to operate the modern train sets – ‘T-20’ trains from Mumbai. According to senior railway officials quoted in the report, Indian Railways is hoping to run T-20 engine-less trains on Mumbai-Delhi route. Currently, the railways is carrying out the maintenance works of local trains at the shed. The report stated that the shed has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation.

T-20 trains will be similar to local trains, which are known as EMUs and which doesn’t need locomotives and power cars to run. Interestingly, the speed of these trains will vary from 160-200 km per hour. According to a senior railway official quoted in the report, the T-20 train sets will be maintained at Virar car shed. The railway official further stated that there is ample space created for the same purpose which at present is lying unused.

The T-20 train sets will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Global tenders for the same were floated but only one bid was received. Also, Indian Railways has been asked to rework the conditions of the Train-20 tender to enhance the ‘Make in India’ aspect of the project. There are likely to be around fourteen T-20 train sets of 20 coaches each. Moreover, the Integral Coach Factory is likely to manufacture a total of 291 coaches. The aluminium-bodied T-20 trains will be energy efficient. The T-20 train sets will have AC chair car and sleeper coaches, including 1st class, AC-2 tier and AC-3 tier. With Train 20, Indian Railways hopes to take a technological leap into manufacturing of world-class train sets.