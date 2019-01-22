Indian Railways sees improvement in train punctuality records – thanks to data loggers; details here

Unlike every winter season, this time the national transporter saw major improvement in train punctuality with the use of data logger, a device that records data over time by sensing status of delays.

Indian Railways succeeds in maintaining train punctuality records in winter – thanks to data loggers! Unlike every winter season, this time the national transporter saw major improvement in train punctuality with the use of data logger, a device that records data over time by sensing status of delays. On January 15, 2019, 79% trains on Indian Railways network were on time, while last year, till April 7, only 62% trains were on time, according to a Dainik Jagran report. With the help of data loggers, almost all zones of the national transporter have been able to improve the train punctuality to a great extent, however, the Northeast Frontier Railway zone and the Northern Railway zone have shown the maximum progress.

According to the report, the Northeast Frontier Railway zone has jumped from 55% to 82% in maintaining train punctuality, while the Northern Railway zone has jumped from 47% to 71%. The Eastern Railway zone has improved train punctuality from 59% to 80%, while the North Central Railway zone has achieved 51% punctuality from 43%. Also, the North Eastern zone improved its punctuality from 54% to 72%. Meanwhile, the South East Central Railway is the only zone which has recorded a downfall in punctuality from 76% to 53%, while the North Western Railway zone recorded 86% punctuality, same as before, the report said.

Last year in the month of September, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that his ministry had installed the automatic data loggers at more than 98 places of railway routes. Over the last few months, the punctuality of trains dipped due to the automatic data collection, however, with honest reporting of figures, minute analysis of routes, efforts of the staff and close monitoring, the national transporter has been able to improve train punctuality by 20% on an average, the Railway Minister claimed while addressing the media on the sidelines of an event to introduce the Rail Sahyog portal. Before the automatic data loggers became operational, more than 57 trains were delayed by more than six hours per day, which meant that over 1,000 trains were delayed for more than six hours per month, Goyal added.