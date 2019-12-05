Indian Railways sees a significant decline in train accidents! Here’s why it’s important

According to Goyal, several steps have been taken by Indian Railways to prevent railway accidents.

Indian Railways has registered a decline in train accidents from last year. In a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that safety is accorded the highest priority by the national transporter and all possible steps are undertaken on a continuous basis to prevent rail accidents and to enhance the safety of railway passengers. According to the Railway Minister, 59 train accidents took place during the year 2018-19. While this year (from 1 April, 2019 to 31 October, 2019), 41 train accidents were recorded by Indian Railways. Here is the type-wise number of consequential train accidents that occurred during 2018-19 and the current year:

Collision accidents: No accidents were recorded in 2018-19 and three accidents were recorded in 2019-20 (up to 31 October, 2019)

Derailment accidents: 46 accidents were recorded in 2018-19 and 29 accidents were recorded in 2019-20

Manned Level Crossing accidents: Three accidents were recorded in 2018-19 and one accident was recorded in 2019-20

Unmanned Level Crossing accidents: Three accidents were recorded in 2018-19 and no accident is recorded in 2019-20

Fire accidents: Six accidents were recorded in 2018-19 and seven accidents were recorded in 2019-20

Miscellaneous accidents: One such accident was recorded in 2018-19 and one accident was recorded in 2019-20

According to Goyal, several steps have been taken by Indian Railways to prevent railway accidents. Some of these measures include the introduction of Train Protection and Warning System, Auxiliary Warning System (AWS), Vigilance Control Device (VCD), GPS-based Fog Pass Device, GPS trackers, and LHB coaches. Also, Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) has been introduced in the year 2017-18 for renewal or replacement or upgradation of critical safety assets, with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore for a duration of five years, having an annual outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. Apart from these measures, several other initiatives have been taken by the Railway Ministry to prevent rail accidents.