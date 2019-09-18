Indian Railways Secunderabad station is 1st to achieve IGBC green platinum rating! Details & pictures here

Secunderabad station is the first Indian Railways’ station to achieve green ‘Platinum rating’ by IGBC CII

Indian Railways Secunderabad station: The biggest rail hub in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Secunderabad junction station, is the first Indian Railways station to be awarded with green ‘Platinum rating’ by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). The green station has achieved this feat with its several energy conservation initiatives and inclusion of modern passenger amenities. The station falls under the Secunderabad division of the South Central Railways (SCR) zone and is influenced by the historical Nizamesque architecture. The station building resembles a fort and is also one of the tourist attractions in the city.

Major energy conservation initiatives at Secunderabad railway station:

Air conditioned waiting halls equipped with CO2 sensors: Sumit Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Secunderabad Division said that the AC waiting halls have been equipped with CO2 sensors, with a digital display board. As soon as the digital board crosses the 700 PPM mark, the exhaust starts automatically. The normal CO2 level in the waiting hall is to be maintained below 700, however, in case it goes beyond 700, the extra CO2 level is filtered out by the exhaust. The AC waiting halls also have air purifiers which help in maintaining the air quality inside the hall.

Installation of solar panels and LED lights: 500 KWP solar panels have been installed on the roof of the platforms which account for 36 per cent of the station power consumption. The solar energy generated through these solar panels has helped in saving Rs 65 lakh per annum for the Secunderabad station. Additionally LED lights have been provided at the station to reduce power consumption.

Solid waste management system: Plastic crushing stalls have been provided on every platform of the station which allows crushed plastic to be recycled. The station has been equipped with dustbins with segregated dry and solid waste, which are then brought to a centralized place away from the station. The segregated waste is then sent to the Municipal Corporation authorities for treatment.

Unique station beautification: One of the major tourist attractions at the station are the trademark Cheriyal scroll paintings over station walls, entrance and pillars. The paintings are done by the local artists of Warangal and depict Telugu marriage ceremony, paddy cultivation, earthen pots and Bathukamma festival. The main portico and concourse of the north entrance of platform number 1 are influenced by Asif Jahi style of architecture. Asif Jahi was a Nizam ruler who was a native of Warangal.

The station has also been awarded with ISO 14001-2015 Certificate- Environmental Management system. It was also awarded with the National Tourism Award 2016-2017. The station has direct connectivity with the Hyderabad Metro through a skywalk. It is also connected with Hyderabad MMTS and the Telangana state road Corporation buses. According to the SCR zone, the station receives an average daily footfall of 1.80 lakh passengers and is the only station of the zone to be awarded with Non-Suburban Grade-1 (NSG-1).

Modern passenger friendly amenities:

The ladies waiting halls have been provided with sanitary napkin dispenser, baby feeding rooms and incinerator.

KINDLE digital books have been provided at the AC waiting halls for passengers to browse through and read e-books, news papers, magazines and other digital media publications.

The station has been equipped with free RailTel RailWire WiFi for mobile, laptop and other digital device’s internet connectivity.

Non-slippery ramps with handrails, exclusive waiting halls for senior citizens/divyangjan, braille buttons on elevators, battery cars and special divyangjan toilets have been provided for specially abled passengers

(The reporter was in Andhra Pradesh on the invitation of the Ministry of Railways)