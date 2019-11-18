Indian Railways SCR zone saves crore on energy bills by introducing new HOG technology in LHB coaches; details

In the first phase, 11 trains have been converted into HOG technology having LHB coaches and running end-to-end with electric traction facility.

In a new environmentally-friendly initiative, Indian Railways has cut down on its energy bills and saved big bucks! The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has introduced the HOG (Head-on-Generation) technology in 11 trains on its network having LHB coaches, hauled by electric traction. With this, the SCR zone is saving an estimated sum of Rs 29.3 crore per annum in the first phase of conversion. CH Rakesh, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), SCR zone has said that the fuel consumption for the 11 trains per annum was 49.7 lakh litres, which resulted in a cost of more than Rs 35 crore. Under the new HOG system, the electrical energy consumption cost for the trains is only Rs 5.7 crore per annum. Hence, the estimated savings for the railway zone after the introduction of HOG technology in all the 11 trains comes to be Rs 29.3 crore.

In the first phase, 11 trains have been converted into HOG technology having LHB coaches and running end-to-end with electric traction facility. The list of trains which have been converted to HOB technology in the SCR zone are as follows:

Train number 12759/12760 Charminar Express

Train number 12744/12743 Vikrama Simhapuri Amaravati Express

Train number 12723/12724 Telangana Express

Train number 22705/22706 Tirupati – JammuTawi Humsafar Express

Train number 22708/22707 Double Decker Express

Train number 12733/12734 Narayanadri Express

Train number 12771/12772 Secunderabad – Nagpur Express

Train number 12757/12758 Secunderabad – Sirpur Khagaznagar Express

Train number 12705/12706 Secunderabad – Guntur

Train number 12795/12796 Lingampalli – Vijayawada Intercity Express

Train number 12793/12794 Rayalaseema Express

The HOG technology can be implemented in trains running with LHB coaches and caters to the power needs of coaches such as air-conditioning and lighting, by substituting the previous system of attaching two power cars in the trains, known as end on generators (EOG). The new HOG system works by distributing the power to trailing coaches by tapping the overhead power lines. The HOG technology does not require any diesel oil consumption, hence reducing air and noise pollution. The technology will also provide uninterrupted illumination in the coaches.