Indian Railways says target of installing LED lights at all stations achieved

The railways today said it had achieved its target of installing LED lights across its network yesterday, a move that would help the national transporter save Rs 50 crore per annum in electricity bills. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had initially set the target of achieving 100-per cent LED lighting by March 31, 2019. Subsequently, the deadline was revised to March 31, 2018.

“As per the direction and guidance of the MR (Minister of Railways), concerted effort of the Railway Board and Zonal Railways, Indian Railways has achieved 100 per cent provision of LED lights in all the stations on 30.3.18,” a statement from the railway ministry said. It added that the move would help the railways save Rs 50 crore per annum in electricity bills and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 60,000 ton.

“The target was completed one day before. South Central Railway was the first Railway to complete the work, followed by the other Zonal Railways,” the statement said.