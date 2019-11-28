Indian Railways Sainagar Shirdi railway station gets a beautiful makeover! See pics

Sainagar Shirdi railway station in Maharashtra has undergone a massive transformation.

Good news for Shirdi devotees! Now, you can have a memorable experience with Indian Railways giving a complete makeover to Sainagar Shirdi railway station like never before. Under Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry’s station beautification and redevelopment initiative, Sainagar Shirdi railway station in Maharashtra has undergone a massive transformation. The station, which falls under Solapur Division of Central Railway zone, has been beautified with paintings as well as provided with various ultra modern facilities.

Some of the newly introduced facilities and amenities include new Foot Over Bridge (FOB), a new food plaza, lifts, new toilet, CCTV cameras, WiFi service, coach guidance system, train watering facility at second platform along with tree plantation. Another railway station under Solapur Division- Solapur railway station has been redeveloped as well. Now, the station boasts various new passenger-friendly features.

Many other railway stations across the country have been renovated and upgraded as well over the last few months. Some of the newly redeveloped railway stations include New Delhi railway station, Jaipur Junction, Mathura Junction, Haridwar Junction, Manduadih station, Lonavala station, Kamakhya Junction, Rangiya Junction, Patna Junction, Adoni station, Bellampalli station, Warangal station, New Tinsukia Junction, Sabarmati Junction, Agra Cantt., Kurnool city station, among others.

Indian Railways is also transforming many railway stations into world-class airport-like transit hubs. At present, the redevelopment projects of many railway stations are being carried out through Railway Ministry’s RLDA (Rail Land Development Authority), IRSDC (Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited) and other central government agencies. Currently, the redevelopment works of Habibganj station in Madhya Pradesh and Gandhinagar station in Gujarat are in progress. Besides these two, many other stations are likely to be transformed into airport-like travel hubs as well. These include Anand Vihar, Shivaji Nagar, Baiyappanahalli, Nagpur, Bijwasan, Surat, Chandigarh, Gandhi Nagar (Jaipur), Sabarmati, Amritsar, Thakurli, Kanpur and Gwalior railway stations.