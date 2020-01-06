Indian Railways Sabarmati station to be unique with world-class facilities; provide bullet train connectivity

The two existing Sabarmati railway stations will be redeveloped with world-class facilities with the theme of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March, however, further details about the exact designs are awaited.
The Sabarmati railway station in the state of Gujarat has been selected to be redeveloped on the basis of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). The station building will have the theme of the famous Dandi march or the salt movement led by Mahatma Gandhi at the time of the Independence struggle. The Sabarmati station redevelopment plan aims to revamp and connect the existing two Sabarmati stations namely, the Sabarmati station-meter gauge (SBI-MG) and the Sabarmati Junction station-broad gauge (SBT-BT) for easier passenger movement.
The upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train, which is being developed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), is expected to pass between the two stations. According to IRSDC, the two stations will be redeveloped and integrated with each other, providing a smooth and easier access for passengers. This integration will also have a passage for accessing the high-speed bullet train corridor.
SK Lohia, Managing Director (MD), CEO of IRSDC stated that on December 20, 2019, the in-principle approval for inviting the request for quotation (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Sabarmati station was granted under the PPP mode by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).
Sabarmati Railway Station Redevelopment Project: Salient Features
- The Sabarmati station has been proposed to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 125 crore and the proposed site area of development is 19,55,500 square metres approximately.
- The two existing Sabarmati railway stations will be redeveloped with world-class facilities with the theme of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, however, further details about the exact designs are awaited.
- The proposed design of the station is futuristic and it can be expanded at a later stage, as the passenger footfall is expected to increase after the commissioning of high-speed bullet train project. The proposed site area for redevelopment is approximately 19,55,500 square metres.
- The redeveloped station area will also have access to the new metro stations which are coming up nearby, allowing easy transfers for commuters between the Sabarmati railway stations to the metro stations.
- The redeveloped hub is being planned with passenger-friendly facilities such as high quality waiting rooms, retail shops, food and beverage stalls as well as entertainment avenues.
- The exit, entry as well as the block area have been proposed to be redeveloped in an area of 7,790 square metres approximately. The entry and exit points from the station will be through separate foot over bridges (FOBs) and waiting area with seats will be provided for the convenience of passengers
- In the redevelopment plan, the proper design of spaces has been provided for ensuring accurate lighting, signage as well as inclusion of modern amenities.
- The redeveloped Sabarmati station will be made Divyang-friendly for the comfort of differently-abled passengers and will also be a green building.
