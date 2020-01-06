Indian Railways Sabarmati station to be unique with world-class facilities; provide bullet train connectivity

The Sabarmati station has been proposed to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 125 crore

The Sabarmati railway station in the state of Gujarat has been selected to be redeveloped on the basis of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). The station building will have the theme of the famous Dandi march or the salt movement led by Mahatma Gandhi at the time of the Independence struggle. The Sabarmati station redevelopment plan aims to revamp and connect the existing two Sabarmati stations namely, the Sabarmati station-meter gauge (SBI-MG) and the Sabarmati Junction station-broad gauge (SBT-BT) for easier passenger movement.

The upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train, which is being developed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), is expected to pass between the two stations. According to IRSDC, the two stations will be redeveloped and integrated with each other, providing a smooth and easier access for passengers. This integration will also have a passage for accessing the high-speed bullet train corridor.

SK Lohia, Managing Director (MD), CEO of IRSDC stated that on December 20, 2019, the in-principle approval for inviting the request for quotation (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Sabarmati station was granted under the PPP mode by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

Sabarmati Railway Station Redevelopment Project: Salient Features