Indian Railways’ Sabarmati station beautified with wall paintings depicting life of Mahatma Gandhi; see pics

Sabarmati railway station of Ahmedabad Division has been given a new makeover.

Indian Railways’ Sabarmati railway station: If you are planning to visit the world-famous Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat then get ready to be mesmerized by Sabarmati station’s new colorful look! Last year, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways had undertaken the project to beautify the stations across India and recently under this project, Sabarmati railway station of Ahmedabad Division has been given a new makeover.

The Sabarmati railway station falls under the Western Railway zone. According to information shared by Indian Railways, with the recent upgradation, the Sabarmati Junction station in Gujarat now boasts beautiful wall paintings work, depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The beautification work at the railway station has been carried out by Radio Mirchi under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Over the last few months, the national transporter is effortlessly working towards beautification as well as redevelopment of railway stations across the country. Not only the stations are being beautified with vibrant and attractive wall paintings, but also they are being well equipped with modern and passenger-friendly facilities.

Some of the railway stations, which were upgraded and renovated in the last few months include New Delhi railway station, Asansol Junction, Haridwar Junction, Jaipur Junction, Kamakhya Junction, Mathura Junction, Patna Junction, Lonavala, Adoni, Bellampalli, Manduadih, Sainagar Shirdi, Kurnool City railway stations among others.

Apart from the above-mentioned station beautification and redevelopment project, Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC)- a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Railway Ministry is also working to transform several other railway stations into world-class airport-like hubs. Currently, development work for this is being carried out at Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar stations. Besides these two, various other railway stations have been identified by the Railway Ministry for this project, including, Anand Vihar, Baiyyappanahalli, Chandigarh, Surat, Bijwasa, Nagpur, Amritsar, Shivaji Nagar, Sabarmati, Sabarmati, Kanpur, Thakurli, Kanpur, Gwalior, Gandhinagar (Jaipur) stations.