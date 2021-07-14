Indian Railways runs ‘Vaccination On Wheel’ train to vaccinate its staff against Covid-19; details here

The train was run with doctors and health care team on board.

Covid-19 vaccination on wheels! Employees of Indian Railways are working round the clock to keep the wheels of the economy moving. Recently, a ‘Vaccination On Wheel’ train was run to vaccinate the national transporter’s staff and beneficiaries posted in far-flung areas of Dima Hasao located in the state of Assam. The train was run with doctors and health care team on board, according to the Railway Ministry. In the month of May this year, the Indian Railways’ Delhi Division in line with the vaccination drive in the country against novel coronavirus had created the largest facility at work places viz. Delhi Junction, New Delhi, Jind, Panipat, Anand Vihar, Shamli, Rohtak, Tughalakabad, Shakurbasti, Hazrat Nizamuddin, etc.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways helped the nation in its fight against the pandemic crisis by offering several isolation coaches for Covid positive patients and running Oxygen Express trains, delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various areas across the country. According to the Railway Ministry, the Oxygen Express trains have offloaded LMO several cities/towns across the country including Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni in Madhya Pradesh; Lucknow, Agra, Bareilly, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; Kota and Kanakpara in Rajasthan; Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Guntur, Tadipatri, Nellore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; Hyderabad in Telangana; Ernakulam in Kerala; Bengaluru in Karnataka; Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Madurai in Tamil Nadu; Kamrup in Assam; Ranchi in Jharkhand; Bhatinda and Phillaur in Punjab; Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana; Tuglakabad, Okhla and Delhi Cantt in Delhi.

In a bid to ensure that LMO relief reaches their destinations quickly, the national transporter had created new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in operating Oxygen Express train services. These critical freight trains’ average speeds were way above 55 in most cases over long distances.