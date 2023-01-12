Indian Railways runs special festive trains this season! Check dates, stoppages, and other details

In view of the ongoing festive season and to clear the rush of pilgrims, the Indian Railways is running special trains across several zones. Most people living in other cities or states use the railways to visit their home during the festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Gangasagar etc.

Here’s the list of few festival special trains

Gangasagar Special trains:-

The Eastern Railways is running 12 galloping EMU Mela Special trains from January 12, 2023 to January 17, 2023. The train will operate in different directions from Sealdah South, Kolkata station, Lakshmikantapur, Namkhana, and Kakdwip. Apart from these, 3 regular local trains have been extended for the Gangasagar Mela. The galloping EMU mela special trains will stop at Ballygunge, Sonarpur, Baruipur, Lakshmikantapur, Nischintapur and Kakdwip stations. However, the trains originating from Kolkata station will stop at all stations between Kolkata and Majherhat.

Makar Sankranti special:-

To cater the needs of the passengers during Makarsankranti festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) is running special trains – 07571 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town, 07573/07574 Kakinada Town – Tirupati – Kakinada Town. Other trains are – 06073/06074 Tambaram – New Tinsukia – Tambaram Superfast, 08505/08506 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam.

Pongal Special trains:-

06077/06078 Coimbatore – Dindigul – Coimbatore: The Southern Railway is operating the unreserved express special train. In its journey, the train will stop at 12 railway stations. The train will run from January 13, 2023 to January 18, 2023. It has 10 General Second Class compartments and 2 luggage cum brake vans.

The other trains are 06021/06022 Tambaram – Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Special, 06041/06042 Tambaram – Nagercoil – Tambaram Special, 06044/06043 Kochuveli – Tambaram Special, 06046/06045 Ernakulam – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Special, and 06057/06058 Tambaram – Tirunelveli – Tambaram Special.

Special trains for Sabarimala season:-

The East Coast Railway is operating several special trains like – 08569/08570 Visakhapatnam – Kollam – Visakhapatnam Superfast and 08567/08568 Visakhapatnam – Kollam – Visakhapatnam Superfast. During its journey, the train will halt at 29 stations.