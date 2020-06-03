Indian Railways runs over 4,000 Shramik Specials till June 2; transports over 50 lakh passengers in May alone

4,155 Shramik Special train services have been operationalized from various states across the nation, as on 2 June 2020.

Shramik Special Trains: The Shramik Special train services began operations on Indian Railways network from 1 May 2020 to ferry migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims as well as other persons stranded at different places across India. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, as many as 4,155 Shramik Special train services have been operationalized from various states across the nation, as on 2 June 2020. Till 10:00 AM in the morning, 102 number of Shramik Special Trains were on the run. Moreover, in just a period of 33 days, more than 57 lakh migrant passengers have been transported through Shramik Special Train services.

According to the Railway Ministry, these 4,155 Shramik Special trains originated from various states across the country. These trains originated in various states, the top five States or Union Territories are Gujarat (1027 Shramik Special Trains), Maharashtra (802 Shramik Special Trains), Punjab (416 Shramik Special Trains), Uttar Pradesh (288 Shramik Special Trains) and Bihar (294 Shramik Special Trains). These train services were terminated in various states. The top five states where maximum Shramik Special trains were terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1670 Shramik Special Trains), Bihar (1482 Shramik Special Trains), Jharkhand (194 Shramik Special Trains), Odisha (180 Shramik Special Trains), West Bengal (135 Shramik Special Trains).

In addition to these Shramik special services, the national transporter is also running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani type AC train services connecting New Delhi as well as 200 additional time tabled trains from 1 June 2020 onwards. These 200 trains are fully reserved passenger train services having both AC/non AC coaches. The general class coaches have reserved sitting arrangement.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has received a request for as many as 321 more Shramik Special train services from various states. However, the Railway Ministry is likely to take a decision to end the Shramik Special Train services soon.