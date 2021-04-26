Indian Railways runs more oxygen express trains, LMO for Delhi from JSPL plant

The national transporter is also scaling up the initiative of Covid care isolation coaches and readying them with additional amenities for isolation of Covid patients with mild symptoms

The Railways has stepped up operations of oxygen express trains for transportation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) amidst shortages of the life-saver gas being faced by several Delhi hospitals.

The oxygen express trains will move from Angul, Raigarh, Kalingnagar and Rourkela to the national capital region and the Delhi government has been advised to obtain road tankers. A train from Raipur to Delhi cantonment, will carry four tankers with around 70 metric tonne of LMO from Jindal Steel plant siding in Raigarh. Movement of oxygen containers has also been planned from Durgapur to Delhi and container wagons are ready.

As on April 25, IR has delivered 10 tankers and a total of 150 metric tonne of LMO in the oxygen express trains running between Mumbai to Vizag via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back. Nine tankers are on the move which will reach Lucknow by April 26, carrying around 140 MT liquid oxygen.

For the delivery of more LMO to Maharashtra, IR has planned transportation from Jamnagar to Mumbai and for Nagpur/Pune from Vizg/Angul. Besides, a route has been mapped from Angul to Secunderabad to deliver LMO for Telangana. For Madhya Pradesh, IR has mapped the route from Jamshedpur to Jabalpur for the transportation of LMO.

The national transporter is also scaling up the initiative of Covid care isolation coaches and readying them with additional amenities for isolation of Covid patients with mild symptoms. Nearly 4,000 Covid care coaches with 64,000 beds have positioned at various railway stations in the country with coolers, jute-mats to cater to the current weather conditions.

In Delhi, 50 coaches with 800 beds are deployed at Shakur Basti station and 25 coaches with 400 beds are deployed at Anand Vihar terminal. At Nandurbar in Maharashtra, 21 coaches with 378 beds are positioned; at Bhopal station, 20 coaches have been positioned; 50 coaches have been readied for deployment in Punjab and 20 coaches are positioned for deployment in Jabalpur.