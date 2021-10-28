Indian Railways running over 600 special train services for smooth & comfortable travel during festive season

These festival specials will run from Durga Puja till Chhath Puja this year.

IRCTC Festival Special Trains: For those who are planning to celebrate the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja with their families, here’s some good news! For passenger convenience and to clear extra rush of travellers during this festive season, Indian Railways is operating a total of 668 trips of 110 special trains. These festival specials will run from Durga Puja till Chhath Puja this year. Besides, according to the Railway Ministry, augmentation of coaches in regular passenger trains is being done by the national transporter in order to ensure berth availability during this festive season. Special train services have been planned to link major destinations across the nation on the railway network.

In a recent statement, the Railway Ministry has said for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches, crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus railway stations with the supervision of Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff is being ensured. In major railway stations, additional RPF personnel have been deployed to ensure passengers’ security. Also, in order to ensure smooth running of trains, officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major railway stations. RPF staff are also deployed in various sections to attend any train disruption on a priority basis. Steps have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of train arrival/departure with platform numbers.

For proper assistance and guidance of the passengers, “May I Help You” booths are kept operational at key railway stations where RPF Personnel, as well as TTEs, are deputed. Moreover, at major railway stations, medical teams are available on call. Also, ambulances with paramedical team are available as well. A watch on any malpractices such as cornering of seats, over charging as well as touting activity etc., by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is done and monitored strictly. Additionally, instructions for maintaining cleanliness at retiring rooms, waiting halls, passenger amenity areas in particular, as well as at railway stations in general, are given by Zonal Headquarters.