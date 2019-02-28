Indian Railways rolls out new ‘Make in India’ 160 kmph WAP-7HS locomotive for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto

The WAP-7HS locomotive shall be put into service after statuary tests and trials by GZB shed.

‘Make in India’ boost for Indian Railways! A semi high-speed passenger WAP-7HS locomotive, which is capable of running at a speed of 160 kmph, as against the present maximum service speed is 140 kmph, has been produced by the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) recently. The WAP-7HS locomotive shall be put into service after statuary tests and trials by GZB shed (Electric Loco Shed Ghaziabad) of Northern Railway zone. The newly manufactured semi high-speed passenger WAP-7HS locomotive is expected to facilitate operation of premium trains of Indian Railways such as Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Duranto Express at higher speed.

The overall designing and development of the WAP-7HS locomotive have been done indigenously at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, located in Asansol, West Bengal. Also, all the necessary simulation, as well as modelling, are being carried out by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in-house. Moreover, to enhance the speed of the WAP-7HS locomotive, a weight reduction of around 14 tonnes have been carried out. Also, the gear ratio was changed to 3.2 (70:22) from 3.6 (72:20). The modification of software has also been carried out in order to optimize slip-slide control as well as tractive effort.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off an all-new converted energy-efficient electric locomotive in Varanasi, creating history by converting a diesel locomotive into an electric one for the first time in the entire world. Under Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ programme, the diesel locomotive has been turned into an electric locomotive by Varanasi’s Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).

Interestingly, the project was completed in a record duration of 69 days, starting from December 22, 2017, to February 28, 2018. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is also eyeing to convert all diesel locomotives into electric locomotives during mid life rehabilitation. According to the national transporter, the conversion cost of diesel to electric locomotive is less than midlife rehabilitation cost of a diesel locomotive.