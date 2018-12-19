Indian Railways rolls out its first self-propelled swanky inspection car to save costly locomotive resources

On a regular basis zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters officers undertake inspection of level crossings, over head equipment, tracks and stations.

Indian Railways rolls out first self-propelled inspection car! In a step that will save crucial resources, the national transporter has for the first time rolled out a fully air-conditioned self-propelled inspection car. An inspection coach is usually hauled by a locomotive – electric or diesel. Indian Railways was of the view that not only is deployment of a separate locomotive for the purpose of inspection a costly method, but also involves a lot of turnaround time in the process of engine reversal. For this purpose, ICF Chennai was tasked with making a self-propelled inspection car.

On a regular basis zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters officers undertake inspection of level crossings, over head equipment, tracks and stations. The idea of regular inspection is to ensure safety and better provision of passenger amenities. ICF has today rolled out the first such inspection car at a cost of approximately Rs 4.5 crore. Some of the salient features of the new self-propelled Indian Railways inspection rake are:

Stainless steel body coach with aerodynamically profiled driving cab at ends

Seating capacity for 32 persons

External CCTV camera and LED display on driver desk

Fully air-conditioned car including driving cab

Onboard Wi-fi for better communications

Direct and indirect LED interior lighting

GPS-based passenger information/announcement system with digital speed indication

340 HP underslung Diesel-Electric power pack for propulsion

40 KVA underslung DA set for air-conditioning and for powering the light and fans.

Interiors paneled with aluminium composite material with screwless finish.

Vacuum assisted bio-toilet

Swanky pantry equipment

Indian Railways is hopeful that the new inspection car would release a costly locomotive resource for regular passenger train operations.