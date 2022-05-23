Indian Railways’ Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line Project making swift progress; watch video

Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Rail Line Project: Indian Railways’ ambitious Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Rail Line Project is making swift progress. Despite technical constraints and geographical challenges of the tough terrains of Uttarakhand, the Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Rail Line Project is gaining momentum, according to the Railway Ministry. The project aims to provide last mile connectivity. Once completed, the Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Rail Line Project will boost the socio, economic and cultural development in the region, the Railway Ministry. Watch the video below, shared by the Railway Ministry on its Twitter handle, to see the ongoing progress of the Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Rail Line Project:

According to the national transporter, the Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Rail Line Project has strategic importance for defence needs in the region. Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha had said that the Rishikesh – Karanprayag new line project was sanctioned in the Union Budget of 2010-11. The project’s anticipated cost is Rs 16,216 crore, out of which an expenditure of Rs 6,618 crore, till date, has been incurred. A Rs 4200 crore outlay has been allocated in fiscal 2021-22. A 5.7 km section was commissioned from Yog Nagri Rishikesh to Virbhadra in March 2020. The alignment beyond km 6.0 is mostly in tunnels. Moreover, development work at all tunnels as well as major bridges has been taken up.

According to the minister, land acquisition, as well as forest clearance, have been completed. Also, NOCs have been received from all the Gram Sabhas situated along the rail line as mentioned in the guidelines of the Forest Right Act-2006 of the Environment Forest and Climate Change Ministry. The schemes for compensation as well as rehabilitation of the affected families due to the project’s land acquisition have been provided as per the provisions given in three Schedules of the RFCTLARR act 2013, the minister added.