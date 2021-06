Indian Railways revises timings of these trains; see updated schedule

Indian Railways have decided to run two pairs of trains with revised timings.

Revised Train Timings: Indian Railways have decided to run two pairs of trains with revised timings. According to a statement issued by the Northern Railway zone, the timings of Train Number 02919/02020 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Special Express (Original Train Number 12919/12920) as well as Train Number 02903/02904 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Junction Golden Temple Special Express (Original Train Number 12903/12904) have been revised. The revised timings of Train Number 02919 is effective from June 11 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and for Train Number 02020, it is effective from June 13 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The revised timings of Train Number 02903 is effective from June 10 (daily) and for Train Number 02904, it is effective from June 12 (daily). See revised timings here:

Train Number 02919 will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 11:50 AM, halt at Indore Junction at 12:05 PM, Dewas at 12:51 PM, Ujjain Junction at 1:45 PM, Maksi at 2:35 PM, Berchha at 2:51 PM, Akodia at 3:19 PM, Shujalpur at 3:32 PM, Kalapipal at 3:47 PM, Sehore at 4:10 PM, Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 4:53 PM, Bhopal Junction at 5:20 PM, Vidisha at 6:05 PM, Ganj Basoda at 6:35 PM, Bina Junction at 7:30 PM, Lalitpur at 8:14 PM, Babina at 8:54 PM, Jhansi Junction at 9:30 PM, Datia at 10:00 PM, Dabra at 10:23 PM, Gwalior Junction at 10:55 PM, Morena at 11:26 PM, Dhaulpur at 12:08 AM, Agra Cantt at 12:43 AM, Mathura Junction at 1:23 AM, Kosi Kalan at 1:53 AM, Palwal at 2:58 AM, Ballabhgarh at 3:16 AM, Faridabad at 3:31 AM, Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3:54 AM, New Delhi at 4:20 AM, Sonipat at 5:15 AM, Panipat Junction at 5:45 AM, Karnal at 6:09 AM, Kurukshetra Junction at 6:34 AM, Ambala Cantt Junction at 7:33 AM, Sirhind Junction at 8:14 AM, Khanna at 8:27 AM, Ludhiana Junction at 9:30 AM, Jalandhar Cantt at 10:30 AM, Dasua at 11:20 AM, Mukerian at 11:38 AM, Pathankot Cantt at 12:23 PM, Kathua at 1:05 PM, Jammu Tawi at 2:30 PM, Ramnagar J&K at 3:55 PM, Udhampur at 4:21 PM, Chak Rakhwal at 4:36 PM, and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 5:10 PM.

Train Number 02920 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 8:35 AM, halt at Chak Rakhwal at 8:49 AM, Udhampur at 9:04 AM, Ramnagar J&K at 9:29 AM, Jammu Tawi at 10:25 AM, Kathua at 11:35 AM, Pathankot Cantt at 12:25 PM, Mukerian at 12:58 PM, Dasua at 1:18 PM, Jalandhar Cantt at 2:15 PM, Ludhiana Junction at 3:10 PM, Khanna at 4:01 PM, Sirhind Junction at 4:17 PM, Ambala Cantt Junction at 5:00 PM, Kurukshetra Junction at 5:35 PM, Karnal at 6:00 PM, Panipat Junction at 6:24 PM, Sonipat at 7:04 PM, Subzi Mandi at 7:40 PM, New Delhi at 8:15 PM, Faridabad at 9:01 PM, Ballabhgarh at 9:11 PM, Palwal at 9:40 PM, Kosi Kalan at 10:08 PM, Mathura Junction at 10:33 PM, Agra Cantt at 11:10 PM, Dhaulpur at 12:13 AM, Morena at 12:56 AM, Gwalior Junction at 1:25 AM, Dabra at 2:02 AM, Datia at 2:28 AM, Jhansi Junction at 3:05 AM, Babina at 3:37 AM, Lalitpur at 4:21 AM, Bina Junction at 5:30 AM, Ganj Basoda at 6:10 AM, Vidisha at 6:35 AM, Bhopal Junction at 7:30 AM, Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 8:21 AM, Sehore at 8:38 AM, Kalapipal at 9:05 AM, Shujalpur at 9:18 AM, Akodia at 9:33 AM, Berchha at 10:00 AM, Maksi at 10:29 AM, Ujjain Junction at 11:20 AM, Dewas at 12:30 PM, Indore Junction at 1:50 PM and reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 2:30 PM.

Train Number 02903 will depart from Mumbai Central at 6:45 PM, halt at Borivali at 7:19 PM, Surat at 9:57 PM, Vadodara Junction at 11:34 PM, Godhra Junction at 12:48 AM, Dahod at 1:38 AM, Meghnagar at 2:04 AM, Ratlam Junction at 3:30 AM, Nagda Junction at 4:23 AM, Shamgarh at 5:26 AM, Bhawani Mandi at 5:48 AM, Ramganj Mandi at 6:08 AM, Kota Junction at 7:10 AM, Sawai Madhopur at 8:25 AM, Gangapur city at 9:15 AM, Shri Mahabirji at 9:43 AM, Hindaun city at 9:53 AM, Bayana Junction at 10:18 AM, Bharatpur Junction at 11:03 AM, Mathura Junction at 11:48 AM, Faridabad at 1:15 PM, Hazrat Nizamuddin at 1:50 PM, Ghaziabad at 2:43 PM, Meerut city junction at 3:25 PM, Meerut Cantt at 3:35 PM, Sakothi Tanda at 3:53 PM, Muzaffarnagar at 4:18 PM, Saharanpur at 5:32 PM, Yamunanagar Jagadhri at 6:11 PM, Ambala Cantt Junction at 7:10 PM, Ludiana Junction at 8:55 PM, Jalandhar City at 10:00 PM, Beas at 10:41 PM and reach Amritsar Junction at 11:35 PM.

Train Number 02904 will depart from Amritsar Junction at 7:00 PM, halt at Beas at 7:28 PM, Jalandhar City at 8:05 PM, Ludhiana Junction at 9:00 PM, Ambala Cantt Junction at 10:50 PM, Yamunanagar Jagadhri at 11:44 PM, Saharanpur at 12:20 AM, Muzaffarnagar at 1:08 AM, Sakothi Tanda at 1:31 AM, Meerut Cantt at 1:49 AM, Meerut city junction at 2:02 AM, Ghaziabad at 2:59 AM, Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3:45 AM, Faridabad at 4:19 AM, Mathura Junction at 5:48 AM, Bharatpur Junction at 6:13 AM, Bayana Junction at 6:40 AM, Hindaun city at 7:02 AM, Shri Mahabirji at 7:13 AM, Gangapur city at 7:45 AM, Sawai Madhopur at 8:30 AM, Kota Junction at 10:15 AM, Ramganj Mandi at 11:28 AM, Bhawani Mandi at 11:53 AM, Shamgarh at 12:18 PM, Nagda Junction at 1:40 PM, Ratlam Junction at 2:15 PM, Meghnagar at 3:26 PM, Dahed at 3:52 PM, Godhra Junction at 5:32 PM, Vadodara Junction at 6:28 PM, Surat at 8:06 PM, Borivali at 10:53 PM and reach Mumbai Central at 11:45 PM.