Indian Railways revises timings of Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express Train

IRCTC Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express Update: Train passengers who travel between Mumbai Central railway station and Gandhinagar Capital railway station, here’s an update for you! Indian Railways has recently revised the timings of Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express train service. According to a statement issued by the Western Railway zone, for the convenience of railway passengers, the national transporter has decided to revise the timings of Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express. The timings of the Shatabdi Express have been revised at Ahmedabad railway station and Gandhinagar Capital railway station. The revision of train timings will come into effect from 2 March 2022. Here are the revised timings of Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express:

Revised Timing of Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express:

According to the Western Railway zone, Train Number 12009 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express will arrive at Ahmedabad railway station at 12:25 PM and depart at 12:30 PM instead of train’s arrival at the station at 12:22 PM and departure at 12:37 PM. Accordingly, the Shatabdi Express, at Gandhinagar Capital railway station, will arrive at 1:25 PM instead of 1:40 PM.

In the return direction, Train Number 12010 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will depart from Gandhinagar Capital railway station at 2:05 PM instead of 2:20 PM. Accordingly, the Shatabdi Express at Ahmedabad railway station, will arrive at 2:50 PM and depart at 3:05 PM instead of the train’s arrival at the station at 3:00 PM and departure at 3:05 PM, Western Railways further stated.

The Western Railway zone has also notified that there will be no change in timings of arrival as well as the departure of Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express service at Mumbai Central railway station.