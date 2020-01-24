Indian Railways revamps Nagaland’s Dimapur station with passenger-friendly facilities; beautiful pics here

The redevelopment work at Dimapur station has been done at a total cost of Rs 2 crore

Indian Railways Dimapur station is completely redeveloped with new passenger-friendly facilities! The Dimapur railway station, located in the Northeastern state of Nagaland, falls under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone of the Railway Ministry. It is the only railway station serving the state of Nagaland and hence, the passenger-friendly services opened as part of the redevelopment program hold a lot of significance. A Northeast Frontier Railway official told Financial Express Online that the Dimapur railway station is on the Lumding-Dibrugarh section line and is an NSG-3 category station. According to the NFR zone, the Lumding Division has carried out soft development works at the Dimapur station in the last four years. The redevelopment work has been done at a total cost of Rs 2 crore, in order to upgrade the station for better passenger services.

According to the NFR zone, the various important tasks which have been executed as part of the Dimapur station redevelopment plan are as follows: