Indian Railways revamps Nagaland’s Dimapur station with passenger-friendly facilities; beautiful pics here

The Lumding Division has carried out the redevelopment work of the Dimapur station in the last four years, for strengthening the infrastructural and passenger-friendly facilities.
Indian Railways Dimapur station is completely redeveloped with new passenger-friendly facilities! The Dimapur railway station, located in the Northeastern state of Nagaland, falls under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone of the Railway Ministry. It is the only railway station serving the state of Nagaland and hence, the passenger-friendly services opened as part of the redevelopment program hold a lot of significance. A Northeast Frontier Railway official told Financial Express Online that the Dimapur railway station is on the Lumding-Dibrugarh section line and is an NSG-3 category station. According to the NFR zone, the Lumding Division has carried out soft development works at the Dimapur station in the last four years. The redevelopment work has been done at a total cost of Rs 2 crore, in order to upgrade the station for better passenger services.
According to the NFR zone, the various important tasks which have been executed as part of the Dimapur station redevelopment plan are as follows:
- The circulating area of the station has been revamped with a segregated parking space and a green belt.
- The facade, portico and the concourse area of the station has been redeveloped
- The booking counters and the waiting area in the concourse has been revamped
- A new modern air-conditioned premium waiting hall has been opened with a capacity of 60 seats with the facility of coffee and snacks corner, open for the waiting passengers. The waiting hall also has a green vertical garden along with a baby nursing room with the capacity of eight seats
- The entry gate of the station has been redeveloped, displaying an ethnic look, specific to the state
- The platform number 1 and the retiring rooms of the stations have also been redeveloped with better infrastructural facilities
- The ‘Pay and Use’ toilets at the station have been revamped for the convenience of passengers
- The installation of the Monumental national flag outside the station has also been done
