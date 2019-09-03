Indian Railways revamps and beautifies Agartala station in Tripura; see breathtaking images

The renovation work at the station involved the redevelopment of station’s waiting rooms, VIP lounges along with facade improvement

Indian Railways has completely redeveloped the Agartala railway station in the state of Tripura with modern amenities. The Agartala railway station falls under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone. According to details shared by the NFR zone with Financial Express Online, the renovation work at the station involved the redevelopment of station’s waiting rooms, VIP lounges along with facade improvement and mural painting on walls. Indian Railways has spent an amount of Rs 45 lakh each for the redevelopment of the first-class and second class waiting rooms. Apart from this, Rs 15 lakh has been spent on the modification of the VIP lounge. According to the NFR zone, the details of the redevelopment and beautification carried out at Agartala station are as follows:

First-class and second class waiting rooms at Agartala station:

The first-class waiting room area has been increased from 55.40 square metres to 87.78 square metres, while the second class waiting room area has been increased from 100.80 square metres to 151.87 square metres with the inclusion of the following modern amenities or features in each:

Designer false ceiling at the seating area and in the ladies and gents toilet area

Reflective tiles on floor and wall at the seating area and in the ladies and gents toilet areas

HPL cubicle toilet

Decorative Wall paneling in all walls

Powder-coated aluminium for doors and windows

3D customized wallpaper

Zebra roller blind curtain in windows

The VIP lounge has also been provided with the same modern features mentioned above as for the waiting rooms.

Facade improvement and mural painting on Agartala station walls:

The facade improvement at the station has been done by providing truss with tensile sheets on both sides of the railway station building.

The renovation of the station building has been done at a cost of Rs 20 lakh

Traditional artwork done has been done through mural painting on the walls of the stations and in the Pay and use toilets

Traditional mural painting has been done on Agartala station walls apart from renovation of waiting halls

Besides the Agartala stations, several other stations have been redeveloped recently across the Indian Railways network including Rangiya Junction, Lonavala, Mathura, Patna, Jaipur Junction among others.