Indian Railways resumes Mumbai local trains for all; see time slots of essential services and general public

Mumbai Local Trains: Now, Mumbaikars can commute easily as suburban train services have resumed for all! From 1 February 2020, Indian Railways has resumed local train services in the financial capital for all. However, the general public can only travel in the time slots allotted for them by the national transporter. According to the Railway Ministry, the time slots from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM are reserved for essential services only. While for the general public, the first local train will start at 7:00 AM. Then they can use the local train services between 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM and, the last local train will run at 9:00 PM.

For the resumption of suburban train services in the city of Mumbai for all the general public, the state government of Maharashtra gave its nod last week on Friday. From 29 January 2021, the national transporter had started the operations of extra 204 local train services in Mumbai’s suburban rail network, in addition to the previously running 2781 local train services, making it a total of 2985 suburban train services. With the restarting of these additional local train services in the city of Mumbai, nearly 95 per cent of the total suburban train services have been restored by Indian Railways.

With the restarting of local trains for all, the Railway Ministry has requested the commuters of Mumbai local trains to follow all COVID-19 related health and safety protocols while travelling. Meanwhile, Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone recently stated that maintenance works have been carried out by the Mumbai Division during mega block o­n Mumbai’s suburban main line between Matunga and Mulund (including both Up and Down lines) fast lines and also o­n the city’s suburban harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul (both Up and Down lines).