Indian Railways resumes Darjeeling-Ghum Joy ride services; Check timings here

Indian Railways has resumed Joy ride services in Darjeeling Himalayan Railways. (image: DHR website)

Darjeeling Himalayan Railways Joy Rides: Good news for tourists! Indian Railways has resumed Joy ride services in Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) for the benefit of passengers. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, from 16 August 2021, the national transporter has resumed Joy ride services between Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling. Interested tourists or passengers can book tickets for DHR Joy trains online on the IRCTC website or at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) across the Indian Railways network, and at Darjeeling railway station (for joy rides). Following are the resumed Joy ride train services between Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling along with their departure and arrival timings:

1) Train Number 52594 Steam Joy ride having First Class coach departs at 9:25 AM and arrives at 11:20 AM

2) Train Number 52591 Diesel Joy ride having First Class coach departs at 9:45 AM and arrives at 11:25 AM

3) Train Number 52596 Steam Joy ride having First Class coach departs 11:40 AM and arrives at 13:35 PM

4) Train Number 52597 Diesel Joy ride having First Class coach departs at 12:00 PM and arrives at 1:40 PM

5) Train Number 52598 Steam Joy ride having Vista Dome First Class coach departs at 1:50 PM and arrives at 3:45 PM

6) Train Number 52599 Diesel Joy ride having First Class coach departs at 2:20 PM and arrives at 4:00 PM

According to details provided on the Indian Railways website, the Joy Ride Train runs from Darjeeling to Ghum and back to Darjeeling with a ten minutes halt at Batasia loop as well as a half an hour stoppage at Ghoom Museum, and the journey fare includes the entry fee of the Ghoom Museum. It consists of two First Class coaches and runs on ‘B’ Class Steam Locomotives. This joy ride train service is a daily service.