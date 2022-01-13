Indian Railways restores Mumbai-Delhi Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express; See train timings & halts

The ticket booking of Train Number 12907 will be available from 14 January 2022 at PRS counters and the official website of IRCTC.

Indian Railways restores Mumbai – Delhi Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express! In a bid to meet the travel demand as well as for the convenience of railway passengers, the Western Railway zone has announced to resume Train Number 12907/12908 Bandra (T) – Hazrat Nizamuddin (Bi-weekly) Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express, till further advice. According to Western Railways, the Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express will run as fully reserved train service. The ticket booking of Train Number 12907 will be available from 14 January 2022 at PRS counters and the official website of IRCTC. Following are the timing and halt details of Mumbai – Delhi Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express:

Timings & Halts:

As per the timings, Train Number 12907 Bandra (T) – Hazrat Nizamuddin (Bi-weekly) will depart from Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai at 5:30 PM, every Sunday and Wednesday and will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi at 10:15 AM, the next day. This train will run from 26 January 2022 till further advice. Similarly, Train Number 12908 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Bandra (T) (Bi-weekly) will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 4:30 PM, every Monday and Thursday and will arrive at Bandra Terminus railway station at 9:15 AM on the next day. This train service will commence from 27 January 2022 till further advice.

Enroute in both directions, Bandra (T) – Hazrat Nizamuddin (Bi-weekly) Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express will halt at Borivali station, Vadodara station and Kota railway station. The Mumbai – Delhi Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Superfast Express train comprises of AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, Sleeper Class as well as Second Class seating coaches. Only those passengers having confirmed train tickets will be allowed to board this fully reserved train, Western Railways said. The zonal railway has also requested the travelling passengers to adhere to all Covid-19 related norms and SOPs, during boarding, travelling and also, at the destination.