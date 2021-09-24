The MEMU services will be operated with revised numbers and timings, thus passengers are requested to note the same.

Restoration of MEMU services: Indian Railways is resuming MEMU services o­n Mumbai Division’s Vasai Road – Diva – Panvel sections with effect from 24 September 2021. From now on, according to a statement issued by the Central Railway zone, the MEMU services will be operated with revised numbers and timings, thus passengers are requested to note the same. It further mentioned that the existing protocols of the Covid-19 pandemic mandated by the government for EMU suburban train services of Mumbai Division will be followed for issue of tickets or passes and travel in MEMU train services. Check the revised numbers and timings of MEMU services:

Diva – Vasai Road section:

Train Number 01338 will depart from Diva at 05.49 AM and arrive Vasai Road at 06.50 AM

Train Number 01339 will depart from Vasai Road at 09.50 AM and arrive Diva at 10.50 AM

Train Number 01340 will depart from Diva at 11.30 AM and arrive Vasai Road at 12.30 PM

Train Number 01341 will depart from Vasai Road at 12.55 PM and arrive Diva at 1.55 PM

Train Number 01342 will depart from Diva at 2.33 PM and arrive Vasai Road at 3.25 PM

Train Number 01343 will depart from Vasai Road at 3.55 PM and arrive Diva at 4.55 PM

Train Number 01344 will depart from Diva 5.55 PM and arrive Vasai Road at 6.55 PM

Train Number 01345 will depart from Vasai Road at 7.15 PM and arrive Diva at 8.07 PM

Panvel – Diva – Vasai Road section (Except on Saturdays and Sundays):