Indian Railways reopens iconic rail-cum-road Saraighat bridge in Guwahati; see beautiful pics

Indian Railways Saraighat bridge over Brahmaputra river: In a major relief for commuters, the old rail-cum-road Saraighat bridge over the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati has been reopened after its repair and restoration. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, which is headquartered in Guwahati, recently shared that the repair and restoration work on the upper deck of the rail-cum-road bridge, has been completed and the bridge has been reopened within its targeted time. The work on the bridge started on March 23, 2019 and it has been repaired and redeveloped in a target period of just 89 days. The rail-cum-road bridge is a crucial link to the city of Guwahati.

How Indian Railways completed the challenging work on Saraighat Bridge in record time: