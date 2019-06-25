Indian Railways reopens iconic rail-cum-road Saraighat bridge in Guwahati; see beautiful pics

The Northeast Frontier Railway zone, recently shared that the repair and restoration work on the upper deck of the rail-cum-road bridge, has been completed and the bridge has been reopened within its targeted time.
Indian Railways Saraighat bridge over Brahmaputra river: In a major relief for commuters, the old rail-cum-road Saraighat bridge over the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati has been reopened after its repair and restoration. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, which is headquartered in Guwahati, recently shared that the repair and restoration work on the upper deck of the rail-cum-road bridge, has been completed and the bridge has been reopened within its targeted time. The work on the bridge started on March 23, 2019 and it has been repaired and redeveloped in a target period of just 89 days. The rail-cum-road bridge is a crucial link to the city of Guwahati.
How Indian Railways completed the challenging work on Saraighat Bridge in record time:
- The repair work on the upper deck of the bridge was difficult as the train movement on the lower deck was continuous during the project.
- For the repair and redevelopment project, a total of 500 workers were engaged in the project along with railway engineers to carry out the technically challenging task. The restoration work involved replacing 54 slabs on the entire upper deck as well as 11 expansion joints over the pillars.
- The methods adopted for this replacement were breaking down concrete slabs, expanding joint slabs and removing expansion joints.
- A total of 75 workers per day were involved in breaking the slabs and 45 workers were engaged in cleaning the slabs away from the route.
- In addition to this, 55 to 65 mm thick heavy duty Bituminous Concrete (BC) was laid over the upper deck to facilitate vehicular movement. With this, driving over the bridge even at higher speeds would now be smooth and comfortable. More than 500 tonnes of steel plate and reinforcement rods have been utilized for deck slabs alone.
- For the improvement of aesthetics, road markings, painting of side beams, side railings and fixing of cat eyes has also been done. This has enhanced the overall appearance and infrastructural of the bridge from near and far.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.