Indian Railways’ regular passenger train services to remain suspended; IRCTC special trains to continue

Indian Railways regular train services to remain suspended! Indian Railways has said that all regular passenger and suburban trains will remain suspended till further notice. However, the 230 IRCTC special trains that the national transporter ic currently running, will continue services as per the time-table. Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry issued a statement saying that as decided and informed earlier on as well, the regular passenger train services, as well as the suburban train services, will continue to remain suspended on the Indian Railways network till further notice. Indian Railways has for the first time in its history had to suspend normal passenger train services for such a long period. The important step has been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Railway Ministry, the 230 special train services, which are running on the Indian Railways network at present, will continue to operate. Other than these special trains, local train services in Mumbai, which at present are being operated on a limited basis only on the requisition of the state government of Maharashtra, will also continue to run. The Railway Ministry has also said that the occupancy of these IRCTC special train services is being monitored by the national transporter on a regular basis. Also, based on the requirement, additional special trains may be operated as well.

However, for the time being, all other regular train services and suburban trains that were operated before the lockdown will remain suspended till further notice, the Railway Ministry added.

The operations of 200 passenger services were started by Indian Railways from 1 June 2020 and booking of all these trains had commenced from 21 May 2020. While the 30 special AC train services are being operated since 12 May 2020. Meanwhile, in order to ensure the essential supplies in various regions across the country, movement of goods, as well as Parcel train services, will continue to run.