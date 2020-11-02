Indian Railways registers noteworthy freight figures; surpasses last year’s loading & earning for same period

The freight loading by the national transporter for the month of October 2020 crossed the freight loading and earnings of the last year's same period.

Indian Railways saw high momentum in terms of freight earnings and freight loading in the month of October 2020! On mission mode, the freight loading by the national transporter for the month of October 2020 crossed the freight loading and earnings of the last year’s same period. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, in the month of October 2020, the freight loading of Indian Railways was 108.16 million tonnes which as compared to last year’s loading for the same period (93.75 million tonnes), is 15 per cent higher. In this time period, an amount of Rs 10,405.12 crores has been earned by Indian Railways from freight loading which is also 9 per cent higher (Rs 868.90 crore) as compared to last year’s earnings for the same period, which was Rs 9,536.22 crores.

In October 2020, the freight loading included 14.68 million tonnes of iron ore, 46.97 million tonnes of coal, 5.93 million tonnes of fertilizers, 5.03 million tonnes of foodgrains, and 6.62 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker). The national transporter also gave a number of concessions / discounts in order to make freight movement of Indian Railways very attractive. Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry had also stated that improvements in the movement of freights will be institutionalized as well as incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table of Indian Railways.

Also, according to the national transporter, in a bid to attract new business as well as incentivize other existing clients, the Railway Ministry has held meetings with the top leadership of coal, iron and steel, power, cement, automobiles and logistics service providers. Moreover, the Business Development Units of Indian Railways at Divisional and Zonal levels, as well as near doubling of freight speed, is also contributing towards sustainable growth momentum in spite of blocked freight services in the state of Punjab, Indian Railways added.