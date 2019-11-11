Indian Railways reforms: IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, 1st private train, makes Rs 70 lakh profit!

The IRCTC Tejas Express has offered a number of benefits for passengers as its provision of providing luxury rail travel.

India’s 1st private train makes a profit! The IRCTC Tejas Express between Lucknow and Delhi, offering world-class luxury and comfort for passengers travel, has made a profit of around Rs 70 lakh till the month of October this year. Along with this, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express has also earned a revenue of around Rs 3.70 crore through the sale of tickets, according to sources quoted in a PTI report. These figures indicate a steady beginning for India’s first privately run train by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). IRCTC is completely responsible for the passenger services and overall operations of the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express train.

The new IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is part of Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways bid to allow private passenger train operators to run around 150 trains on its network. According to the report, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express train operated with an average occupancy of 80-85 per cent since it began operations on October 5, 2019. In a span of 21 days, i.e., from October 5, 2019 to October 28, 2019, IRCTC’s expenditure in operating the train was around Rs 3 crore, the report said. The Tejas Express train runs for six days a week. Also, IRCTC spent an average of nearly Rs 14 lakh per day to operate the state-of-the-art private train and earned around Rs 17.50 lakh every day from the passenger fares.

The IRCTC Tejas Express has offered a number of benefits for passengers as its provision of providing luxury rail travel. Some of the special services in IRCTC Tejas Express for passengers are as follows: