Indian Railways reduces MMTS first-class journey fare in Secunderabad-Hyderabad region by upto 50% from May 5

Indian Railways has reduced the fare of the suburban train services in the twin cities of the Secunderabad-Hyderabad region i.e., Multi-modal Transport Service (MMTS) by up to 50 per cent for the first class single journey passengers. The Railway Ministry has decided to rationalize the basic fares of first class in the suburban local train services with effect from 05 May 2022. Accordingly, the first-class base fare for single journey for the MMTS train passengers travelling over suburban sections of Secunderabad Division and Hyderabad Division has been reduced. Following are the reduced fares for single journey commuters travelling in first class in MMTS:
- For 1-5 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 25
- For 6-10 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is also Rs 25
- For 11-15 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 35
- For 16-20 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 55
- For 21-25 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 55
- For 26-30 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 85
- For 31-35 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 85
- For 36-40 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 90
- For 41-45 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 90
According to South Central Railways, at present, 86 MMTS services are being operated across a 50 km long stretch, spread over the sections of Falaknuma – Secunderabad – Hyderabad – Begumpet- Lingampalli – Telapur – Ramchandrapuram, covering as many as 29 railway stations. The zonal railway further claimed that the services have been planned to cater to the travel requirements of all the commuters duly taking into account the peak hour traffic across different railway stations of the MMTS section. The reduced fare will further benefit the public by making available a fast and cheap mode of transport for the suburban commuters of the twin city region, it said.