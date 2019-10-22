Indian Railways redevelops Taj Mahal city station! Agra Cantt station equipped with modern facilities; details

Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for the overall infrastructural redevelopment of the Agra Cantt station.

In a big infrastructural boost, the Indian Railways Agra Cantt station is being redeveloped with modern facilities! The Agra Cantt station is the main railway station for the city and has now been redeveloped with modern amenities for passenger’s comfort and convenience. The city of Agra houses one of wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, which attracts innumerable tourists to the city. As part of the Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry’s station redevelopment and beautification program, various features and aspects of the railway station have been redeveloped and several other plans are underway for an overall modernisation of the station.

The Agra Cantonment station, which falls under the North Central Railway (NCR) zone, generally witnesses a high passenger footfall as the station lies on the main Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Chennai railway line. Ajit Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NCR zone told Financial Express Online that a sum of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for the overall infrastructural redevelopment of the Agra Cantt station. This includes the improvement of the main station’s facade, the infrastructural development of the station building, furnishing of passenger entrance, expansion of the green patch at the station’s entry and a few other works. Some of the other tasks as part of this project, which have been completed at the Agra Cantt station are as follows:

State-of-the-art waiting and retiring rooms have been opened for passengers replete with modern passenger-friendly services. The first-class waiting rooms have been equipped with air conditioners and modern architecture

The station is illuminated through environment-friendly LED lights. The LED lights have been installed at the platforms as well as waiting rooms of the station which is an eco-friendly solution of lighting and power supply.

Solar panels have been installed over the platform of the station, which generates solar energy for the power requirements of the entire station. This has led to lower electricity bills as part of the eco-friendly solar power solutions.

The walls of the station have been painted and adorned with traditional folk art, symbolic of the rich cultural heritage of the city of Agra

Ajit Kumar Singh added that apart from the redevelopment program, an additional sum of Rs 6-7 crore has also been sanctioned for the Agra Cantt station. This is with regard to an infrastructural upgradation task of the station in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism, which involves the shifting of all the offices of railway officials from the station, in order to make more space for the circulating area of passengers. The work for this particular task has almost been completed at the station.