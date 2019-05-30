Indian Railways’ redeveloped Agra Cantt station with modern facilities is now environment friendly! Details

Indian Railways, under its station redevelopment and beautification initiative, has completely revamped the Agra Cantt railway station! The city which nestles one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, now has a railway station that not only offers modern facilities to passengers, but also contributes to environment preservation. Piyush Goyal recently shared on social media that the Agra Cantonment railway station now boasts of modern facilities and has been equipped with environment-friendly solutions. The station which comes under the North Central railway zone now makes use of solar panels for generating solar energy. According to Ajit Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), North Central Railway (NCR) zone who spoke to Financial Express Online, the solar panels have been installed across all railway stations under the NCR zone and specifically in the last financial year, these panels were installed at the Agra Cantt station. The station now operates by utilizing solar power generated through the panels. Apart from solar panels, the station is now equipped with modern facilities and passenger-friendly amenities: The walls of the station have been adorned with traditional art and conventional designs which has increased the aesthetic value of the station. It is also symbolic of the rich cultural heritage of Agra city. The first class waiting rooms have been equipped with air conditioners and have been developed with state-of-the-art, modern architecture. In a major infrastructural upgradation, solar panels have been installed over the platforms of the station which generate solar energy, meeting the power supply of the entire station. This is an environment-friendly solution and also results in lower electricity bills. LED lights have been installed at the platforms and waiting rooms of the station which is also an eco-friendly solution of power supply. As an outcome of modern facilities being made available at the station, digital information boards have also been set up at platforms for clear, accurate display of timings of train arrivals, departure as well as train and platform numbers. More number of steel benches have also been put on platforms for the passengers waiting for their trains. According to the CPRO, the redevelopment schemes for all railway stations of the NCR zone will continue to take place in the near future. Meanwhile, as part of the station redevelopment and beautification initiative by the Railway Ministry, several railway stations have been revamped across the country. These also include the Habibganj and Gandhinagar stations which are being developed as \u2018world class\u2019 airport-like stations.