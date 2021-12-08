Indian Railways Recruitment: Application rejected due to invalid photo or sign? See details for modification link

Candidates are advised by RRBs to keep their scanned photograph as well as signature ready as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019.

Railway Recruitment Boards Notice: Indian Railways’ job seekers, here’s some important news for you! If your application has been rejected on grounds of invalid photograph and/or signature, here is your chance to resend your application. According to a circular issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, a modification link is going to be live from 15 December 2021 on all official websites of RRBs for uploading of picture and/or sign afresh as one time opportunity to only those candidates whose online applications were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature. All candidates may check their application status (accepted/rejected) by filling in their Application Registration Number and Date of Birth.

(available on the official websites of RRBs), the statement said. Candidates whose applications were already accepted need not apply again through this link, it further said. For periodical updates regarding the progress on this recruitment, they are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs/RRCs. Also, the candidates are advised not to get misled by unauthenticated news items or posts circulating in media or social media platforms.

Recently, the RRB has also announced that the result of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) for CEN 01/2019 is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be out on RRBs’ official websites by 15 January 2022. From 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021, the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was carried out in seven phases. According to the Railway Recruitment Boards, the CBT-2 exam for those who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held early next year from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions as well as guidelines issued by the government, from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.