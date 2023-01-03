Indian Railways records jump of 71% in earnings from passenger trains

The Indian Railways’ approximate earnings from passenger trains during the nine-month financial period that ended in December 2022 were at Rs 48,913 crores. This is 71 per cent higher than the previous year’s total of Rs 28,569 crores during the same period.

According to a statement released by the Railway Ministry, the total number of passengers who took the Railways during the period grew by 6.35 per cent to 59.61 crores, the Indian Railways said in a statement

The number of reserved bookings also increased by 6.35 per cent to 56.05 crores. On the other hand, the unreserved passenger segment saw a growth huge growth of 137 per cent with 401.97 crore tickets being booked. Ticket bookings for the same segment in the same period last year were 169.68 crores.

Moreover, the revenue generated from the Unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is Rs 10430 Crores as compared to Rs 2169 Crores during the same period last year. The Indian Railways hence witnessed a growth of 381%.

The surge in earnings can be attributed to the increase in the number of people using the national transporter, reliability which was impacted by the Covid-induced pandemic the last couple of years.

In addition, the Railways has also launched several new trains, such as the Vande Bharat Express. These new trains have various features, such as onboard connectivity, faster speed, and zero-emission toilets.