Indian Railways records highest freight loading in 2020! Marks 9% increase in November; details here

Last month (November 2020), the freight loading of Indian Railways was 109.68 million tonnes.

Indian Railways’ freight figures continue to maintain high momentum in terms of earnings as well as loading in November 2020. Freight loading by the national transporter for the month of November 2020, on mission mode, crossed last year’s freight loading and earnings for the same period, according to the Railway Ministry. Indian Railways’ freight loading, in the month of November 2020, was 109.68 million tonnes. This figure is 9 per cent higher as compared to last year’s freight loading for the same period. According to the ministry, last year’s freight loading of Indian Railways for the same period was 100.96 million tonnes.

In this period, the national transporter earned an amount of Rs 10657.66 crores from freight loading which is also around 4 per cent (Rs 449.79 crore) higher compared to last year’s freight earnings for the same period. Indian Railways’ freight earnings of the last year for the same period was Rs 10207.87 crores. Last month (November 2020), the freight loading of Indian Railways was 109.68 million tonnes which include iron ore- 13.77 million tonnes, coal- 48.48 million tonnes, fertilizers- 5.41 million tonnes, foodgrains- 5.1 million tonnes and cement- 6.62 million tonnes (excluding clinker). According to the ministry, during this period, the average wagon loading per day in the month of November 2020 is 58,726 which is 4.6 per cent higher than October 2020 (56,128 wagons).

Despite the freight loading being affected by Cyclone Nivar and festival holidays, Indian Railways continue to witness noteworthy figures in freight loading in the last three months, suggesting steady economic recovery. The ministry mentioned that various discounts/ concessions are also being given in Indian Railways to make the movement of goods attractive. In the upcoming zero-based timetable, which is likely to be introduced after the coronavirus situation, improvements in the movement of freight will be institutionalized and incorporated, the Railway Ministry added.