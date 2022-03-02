Indian Railways records highest annual incremental freight loading; details

In fiscal 2017-18, Indian Railways recorded 1162.6 MT freight loading and in fiscal 2018-19, it recorded 1225.3 MT freight loading.

Freight Loading Record: Indian Railways records the highest ever annual incremental freight loading! About three times more annual incremental freight loading than the previous best has been registered by the national transporter. According to the Railway Ministry, in the financial year 2020-21, Indian Railways recorded 1102.6 Million Tonnes of freight loading and in the financial year 2021-22, it recorded 1278.8 Million Tonnes of freight loading, witnessing a growth of 176.2 Million Tonnes of freight loading. In fiscal 2017-18, Indian Railways recorded 1162.6 MT freight loading and in fiscal 2018-19, it recorded 1225.3 MT freight loading. A few days ago, Indian Railways announced that it has recorded the highest freight loading of 129.11 Million Tonnes for January 2022.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway zone became the first zonal railway in the Indian Railways to achieve 200 Million Tonnes freight loading in fiscal 2021-22. The East Coast Railway had achieved 200 Million Tonnes in freight loading, registering a growth of 26.67 Million Tonnes, an increase of 15 per cent than the corresponding period of the last financial year, i.e. from 01 April 2021 to 14 Feb 2022. The zonal railway had loaded 200.50 Million Tonnes of freight during the period as against the freight of 173.82 Million Tonnes which was carried in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

East Coast Railways had achieved this in a span of 320 days as against 360 days loaded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. According to the national transporter, the ECoR zone had loaded 200 Million Tonnes of cargo in a period of 366 days in 2019-20 and taken 360 days in 2020-21. According to the East Coast Railway zone, this achievement was possible due to the outstanding performance of all its three railway divisions, i.e. Waltair Division, Khurda Road Division and Sambalpur Division.