  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways receives applications from 15 private firms for passenger train operations project worth Rs 30,000 crore

By: |
New Delhi | October 8, 2020 1:40 PM

Indian Railways has received 9 RFQs for Mumbai 1 cluster, 12 for Mumbai 2, 10 for Delhi 1, 12 for Delhi 2, 9 for Chandigarh, 9 for Howrah, 9 for Patna, 10 for Prayagraj, 10 for Secunderabad, 10 for Jaipur, 9 for Chennai, and 11 for Bengaluru.

indian railways news, Indian railways, Indian railways privatization, Indian railways private trains, Indian railways privatization latest news, indian railways private or governmentThe private entities for undertaking the project would be selected through a transparent two-stage competitive bidding process comprising of Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP).

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has received 120 applications for the 12 clusters from 15 applicant firms in response to the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for PPP in passenger train operations, the Ministry of Railways (MOR) said in a statement.

The Railways Ministry had invited Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for private participation in the operation of passenger train services over 12 Clusters comprising 140 Origin Destination pair of routes through the introduction of 151 modern trains to increase high-quality trains operated on the network. This is the first major initiative of attracting private investment for running Passenger Trains over the Indian Railway Network. The project is expected to entail private sector investment of around Rs 30,000 crore, Indian Railways said in the statement.

Related News

Indian Railways has received 9 RFQs for Mumbai 1 cluster, 12 for Mumbai 2, 10 for Delhi 1, 12 for Delhi 2, 9 for Chandigarh, 9 for Howrah, 9 for Patna, 10 for Prayagraj, 10 for Secunderabad, 10 for Jaipur, 9 for Chennai, and 11 for Bengaluru.

The firms, which have applied, are — Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, Sainath sales and Services Pvt Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited, GMR Highways Limited, Welspun Enterprises Limited, Gateway Rail Freight Limited, Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pvt Ltd, Malempati Power Private Limited, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited, RK Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Arvind Aviation, and BHEL.

The private entities for undertaking the project would be selected through a transparent two-stage competitive bidding process comprising of Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP).

Earlier on July 1, 2020, the RFQ for 12 clusters were published. The MoR will expeditiously complete the evaluation of Applications and RFP documents will be made available to the qualified applicants by November 2020. MoR has targeted to award all the Clusters by February 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways receives applications from 15 private firms for passenger train operations project worth Rs 30000 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Attention train passengers! Indian Railways to start 39 new IRCTC Special Trains soon; See full train list
2IRCTC’s Tejas Express to be back on track! Check dates and other details of Indian Railways’ private service
3Now book IRCTC train tickets on Amazon India! Get cashback offer on first booking