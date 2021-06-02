Indian Railways’ RDSO becomes first institution to be declared SDO; Know what it means

To attain the government's “Nation One Standard” vision, a scheme was launched by BIS- the National Standards Body, which provides for “Recognition of SDO”.

Indian Railways’ Research Design & Standards Organization (RDSO) has recently become the nation’s first institution to be declared as Standard Developing Organization (SDO) under the mission called “One Nation One Standard” on Bureau of Indian Standards. BIS is an institution under the Department of Consumer Affairs. According to the Railway Ministry, this unique initiative of two organizations under the Government of India is going to set a template for all the rest of India’s leading research and standard development organizations to follow and adapt world-class standards. To attain the government’s “Nation One Standard” vision, a scheme was launched by BIS- the National Standards Body, which provides for “Recognition of SDO”.

BIS, through this scheme, aims at aggregating as well as integrating the existing capabilities and dedicated domain specific expertise that are available with the country’s various organizations engaged in standards development in their specific sectors, and allow the convergence of India’s all standard development activities resulting in “One National Standard for One Subject”. The RDSO in Lucknow, which is the sole Research and Design Wing of the Railway Ministry, is one of the nation’s leading standard formulating body undertaking standardization work for the railway sector.

Now with this recognition, the RDSO’s standard formulation procedures will be more focused on consensus-based decision making and will entail the extensive engagement of all stakeholders including Academia, Industry, Users, Test Houses, Recognized Labs, etc, in the standard making process from the very initial stages. Following are some major benefits that will flow out of this recognition by the Bureau of Indian Standards: