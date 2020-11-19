Indian Railways’ RCF, Kapurthala rolls out double-decker train coach with speed potential of 160 kmph; details

The new double-decker coach has a capacity of 120 seats.

Indian Railways’ Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala has recently rolled out a semi high-speed double-decker coach. Equipped with the most modern amenities and design, the coach can run at a top speed of up to 160 km per hour. The new double-decker coach has a capacity of 120 seats. The upper deck of the coach can seat as many as 50 passengers, while the lower deck of the coach can seat 48 passengers. The middle deck of the coach on the rear ends has 16 seats on one side and six seats on the other end, according to a PTI report. The Research and Design Standard Organization (RDSO) will conduct safety trials of this coach before Indian Railways inducts this coach into operations.

The double-decker coach has been provided with an optimized aisle width for a comfortable journey, overhead luggage rack, plush interiors, laptop and mobile charging sockets, LED destination board, GPS-based passenger information system among other passenger-centric features. Passengers can enter to the passenger area through automatic sliding doors. In each coach, a mini pantry has also been built to store and serve chilled or hot refreshments to passengers. There is an advanced state-of-the-art air spring suspension system in the new double-decker coach, equipped on the advanced FIAT design of bogies. Additionally, fire and smoke detection system, as well as CCTV cameras, have been installed for the safety and security of onboard passengers.

According to the report, RCF is the one and only Indian Railways’ production unit in the country which has produced double-decker coaches for the national transporter. The RCF produced the first batch of non air-conditioned double-decker coaches in the 1990s on conventional ICF-design pattern. Thereafter, in March 2010, the first air-conditioned double-decker coach with a speed potential of 130 km per hour was rolled out. Later in the month of March 2019, the RCF produced UDAY Double Decker coaches with more features.