Indian Railways’ Swarn makeover for passengers! All Rajdhani Express trains to be “luxurious” in 6 months

Indian Railways’ Rajdhani Express trains turn “Gold Standard”: Taking forward its Operation Swarn, Indian Railways plans to upgrade all its Rajdhani Express trains to “luxurious” standards. A senior railway ministry official told Financial Express Online that by September this year, all Rajdhani Express trains on the Indian Railways network will be upgraded under Operation Swarn. In the first phase of Operation Swarn, which was launched in 2017, 15 Shatabdi Express and 14 Rajdhani Express trains on major routes were upgraded. “The first phase of Operation Swarn was completed by late 2018 and the second phase will be over by September 2019,” the official said.

All Shatabdi Express trains of Indian Railways have already been revamped under this “gold standard” project. The official quoted above told Financial Express Online that 15 more rakes of Rajdhani Express are left and the project would be complete in 6 months. These remaining Rajdhani Express trains that are slated to be upgraded under Operation Swarn mostly belong to Northern Railway and North-East Frontier Railway division. “The makeover of all Shatabdi Express trains is complete, now the remaining Rajdhani Express trains will be completed soon, making all these premium trains of Swarn standard,” the official said.

One of the swankiest Rajdhani Express trains after the Operation Swarn upgrade has been the Mumbai-Delhi one. The makeover of the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express involved LED lights, “squeaky clean” seating areas, glow-in-the-dark berth indicator boards, retro-reflective destination boards, better quality mats in the toilet and entrance area, anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping, premium quality linen for AC first passengers and most importantly, modular toilets with health faucets, plush fittings and automatic personal seat dispenser covers for toilets!

Under Operation Swarn, Indian Railways has empowered all zonal railways to upgrade their respective Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains at a cost of Rs 50 lakh per rake. The revamp of these premium train services was planned to give passengers more value for money. The upgrade of these Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains is done on 10 parameters including; on-board cleanliness, safety, punctuality, aesthetics, hygiene, modular toilets with plush fittings, on-board entertainment and upgraded seats/berths. Each zone has been given the freedom by Indian Railways to assess the individual rakes to decide how they can be upgraded within the budget of Rs 50 lakh.