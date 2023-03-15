Indian Railways’ Rail Madad app is empowering passengers – Here’s all you need to know about it on World Consumer Rights Day

On World Consumer Rights Day, Indian Railways said that it acknowledges the importance of transparency and consumer rights and that its grievance redressal mechanism such as the Rail Madad app is empowering passengers.

tweeted the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday.

About the Rail Madad app



Rail Madad application is developed to allow Indian Railways’ passengers to lodge a complaint or give suggestions. It also allows tracking the live status of complaints. The objective of this portal is to enhance the experience of passengers with not only swift but also the satisfactory resolution of complaints.

There are five sections in it-



1) Train Complaint

This service provides citizens to lodge a complaint or give suggestions for the selected incident date (current date or past four dates). A citizen can mention the train number followed by the UTS number or the user can enter the PNR number followed by the incident date to lodge a complaint.

2) Station Complaint

This service provides citizens to lodge a station-related complaint or suggestion for the selected incident date (current date or past four dates).

3) Track your complaint

This service provides citizens to track their lodged complaints related to trains or stations by providing the reference number.

4) Freight/Parcel Inquiry

Here citizens can lodge an inquiry/complaint related to Freight/Parcel inquiry for the selected incident date.

5) Suggestion

As the name suggests, one can give suggestions here.

Acknowledging the importance of transparency & consumer rights, Indian Railways celebrates #WorldConsumerRightsDay. With a grievance redressal mechanism such as Rail Madad app, we set out to empower our passengers & and resolve their issues imminently. pic.twitter.com/EWwb1n5fSE — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 15, 2023

Steps to register a complaint on the Rail Madad app:



a) From the iOS Store or Play Store, install or download the app

b) Make registration on the Rail Madad app

c) Fill in your name and mobile number and tap – Get OTP

d) Authenticate the OTP and tap on “Register”

e) Now the app is ready for use

If you want to make a complaint regarding train issues, click on “Register My Complaint For Train”.

If you want to make a complaint regarding station issues, click on “Register My Complaint For Station.”

World Consumer Rights Day is observed every year on March 15.