  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways’ RCF rolls out of 1st economy class AC three-tier coach; Check passenger friendly features

By: |
March 20, 2021 11:43 AM

After necessary sanctions, these new LHB Economy class AC coaches will be inducted in all Mail / Express trains running with LHB coaches excluding Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi, etc., special type trains

Indian Railways, Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, economy class AC three-tier coach, LHB Coach features, Piyush GoyalThis economy class variant of LHB AC three-tier coach has some unique features for passenger. (Image - PIB)

The Railway Coach Factory(RCF) of Indian Railways at Kapurthala has rolled out the first prototype of economy class Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier coach. The RCF Kapurthala successfully completed its trial recently, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared this information in Rajya Sabha in a written reply. This economy class variant of LHB AC three-tier coach has some unique features for passenger, including –

  • Additional floor space for passenger use as it has sleek electrical panels with reduced footprint on the passenger deck
  • One coach to carry more number of passenger. It will have 83 passenger berths
  • Better facilities for smooth entrance for Divyangjan with wheelchair access. Divyangjan friendly toilets in the coaches with wheelchair access
  • Better cooling across the coach with individual AC vents for all berths
  • Comfortable seats having modular design, reduced weight and higher maintainability
  • More amenities for passenger with foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines and injury free spaces
  • Each berth to have Individual reading lights and mobile charging points
  • Easy access for the middle and upper berths with ergonomically design of ladder
  • More comfort for passengers in the middle and upper berths with increased headroom
  • Indian and the Western style lavatories with improved design
  • Aesthetic and ergonomic design for smooth entrance
  • Luminescent markers in the aisle
  • Ease of locating seats in night with illuminated berth indicators having integral night lights and luminescent berth numbers
  • Improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to international standard for materials

After necessary sanctions, these new LHB Economy class AC coaches will be inducted in all Mail / Express trains running with LHB coaches excluding Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi, etc., special type trains

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Indian Railways
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways’ RCF rolls out of 1st economy class AC three-tier coach Check passenger friendly features
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railways’ infrastructure will never be privatised, assets to be monetised, says Piyush Goyal
2To enhance safety, Indian Railways completes third-party audit of 815 bridges, ROBs, FOBs; details
3Indian Railways Habibganj, Gandhinagar stations to be world-class! Redevelopment of 123 stations in progress