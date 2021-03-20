Indian Railways’ RCF rolls out of 1st economy class AC three-tier coach; Check passenger friendly features

This economy class variant of LHB AC three-tier coach has some unique features for passenger. (Image - PIB)

The Railway Coach Factory(RCF) of Indian Railways at Kapurthala has rolled out the first prototype of economy class Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier coach. The RCF Kapurthala successfully completed its trial recently, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared this information in Rajya Sabha in a written reply. This economy class variant of LHB AC three-tier coach has some unique features for passenger, including –

Additional floor space for passenger use as it has sleek electrical panels with reduced footprint on the passenger deck

One coach to carry more number of passenger. It will have 83 passenger berths

Better facilities for smooth entrance for Divyangjan with wheelchair access. Divyangjan friendly toilets in the coaches with wheelchair access

Better cooling across the coach with individual AC vents for all berths

Comfortable seats having modular design, reduced weight and higher maintainability

More amenities for passenger with foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines and injury free spaces

Each berth to have Individual reading lights and mobile charging points

Easy access for the middle and upper berths with ergonomically design of ladder

More comfort for passengers in the middle and upper berths with increased headroom

Indian and the Western style lavatories with improved design

Aesthetic and ergonomic design for smooth entrance

Luminescent markers in the aisle

Ease of locating seats in night with illuminated berth indicators having integral night lights and luminescent berth numbers

Improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to international standard for materials

After necessary sanctions, these new LHB Economy class AC coaches will be inducted in all Mail / Express trains running with LHB coaches excluding Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi, etc., special type trains