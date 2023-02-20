Indian Railways’ push for sustainability: Bina Solar Power Project to lower India’s carbon footprint

In line with the government’s aim to control the carbon footprint in the country, the Indian Railways is also playing an important role in achieving the same. Its solar power project at Bina Railway Station provides 25 kV OverHead Electrical Equipment to haul trains directly. The step has helped in Indian Railways’ as well as with the rest of the country’s goal towards sustainability.

“IR strives for sustainability by lowering its carbon footprint!Bina Solar Power Project, a first of its kind solar plant, produces & provides solar electricity directly at 25 kV OverHead Electrical Equipment to haul trains,” the Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

It may be noted that the solar plant at the station was set up in June 2020 in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The Indian Railways had earlier mentioned that this was the first solar plant in its network that helps in directly providing Traction Power (OHE). Importantly, the solar plant in Bina consists of 5,800 solar modules. It is mounted on 1015 pile foundations. This plant is spread across 10 acres of land and helps in generating electricity free of cost.

This power plant also helps in supplying electricity to Indian Railways free of cost. The plant is also looking to generate 1.8 MU of electricity every year. This power plant is also a Proof of Concept (POC) which helps Indian Railways in fulfilling its dream of becoming green Indian railways by 2030.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways was informed that the Indian Railways is moving towards its goal of 100 percent electrification. It said that close to 3375 Route Kilometers (RKM) were electrified in 2022-23 till January 2023. It was as against 2452 Route Kilometers in 2021-22 same period that showed 38 percent growth.

Now that the target of 100 percent electrification is close to being achieved, the Indian Railways has set a footmark for the country’s energy sector. It will help the country in developing freight and passenger segments on Indian Railways without following the high-carbon pathway.