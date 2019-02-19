Indian Railways push for North-east! New LHB coaches refurbishing facility means more jobs, passenger comfort

Indian Railways has pumped multi-thousand crores to improve its infrastructure and elongate its network in the North-east.

Indian Railways is building a new infrastructure facility in the North-east and creating jobs! In what comes as good news both for the people of North-East and Indian Railways passengers, the national transporter is planning to refurbish its Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches at a new facility in Assam. The procedure for setting up a refurbishing facility for LHB coaches in Assam has started. Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain recently laid the foundation stone for the refurbishing facility in New Bongaigaon. The new factory, when it comes up, will create job opportunities in the region, said Gohain.

Indian Railways’ LHB factory in Assam will come up at a projected cost of Rs 106 crore. Around 120 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches will be refurbished in the factory, said General Manager of NF Railway Sanjive Roy said. There will be 4 buildings which will house several sections like Mechanical Section, Electrical Section and Civil works in the factory. The factory will not only have state-of-the-art facilities, but will also be environment-friendly. There will be a scrap yard. Indian Railways is hoping to utilise the factory to add more LHB coaches for long distance trains in the region, said Roy.

Meanwhile, stressing on Indian Railways’ continuous effort to boost infrastructure, Gohain said that several ancillary industries will also be set up in the area. These ancillary industries will create a large number of jobs for youths in the area, PTI reported Gohain as saying. Building infrastructure as well as connecting North-east through rail networks have remained the main focus area for Indian Railways. Gohain listed out several steps taken by Indian Railways in the North-east; from commissioning of new lines, the introduction of new, long-distance trains and the commissioning of the Bogibeel Bridge.

Indian Railways has pumped multi-thousand crores to improve its infrastructure and elongate its network in the North-east. Under this initiative, the central government has invested Rs 4,435 crore for electrification of entire 2,348 km track length, all branch lines of Northeast Frontier Railway (NF) Railway, said Gohain. However, development works carried out by Indian Railways are far from over as doubling of line in New Bongaigaon to Kamakhya via Goalpara section is already in progress, the minister said. Apart from this, Indian Railways is planning to set up a Broad-gauge line New Bongaigao to Kamakhya via Rangiya. A bridge over the Brahmaputra near the existing Saraighat Bridge will also be set up