Indian Railways Pune-CSMT Pragati Express gets swanky new look under Project Utkrisht; New features and pics

The upgraded 12125/12126 Pragati Express will be pressed into service from November 4.

Indian Railways Project Utkrisht: In line with its aim to upgrade ICF-design coaches of Mail/Express trains, Indian Railways has completely revamped the 12125/12126 Pragati Express that runs from Pune to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. The upgraded 12125/12126 Pragati Express will be pressed into service from November 4. Project Utkrisht involves upgrading the rakes at a cost of Rs 60 lakh each. The upgrade involves major uplift to toilets with better fittings and mechanism for efficient flushing and better seats and interiors for the comfort of passengers.

According to Indian Railways, the rake has been refurbished with several new features such as LED lights, new fans, passenger information system in AC coaches. The toilets now have ceramic tiles for better cleanliness, upgraded toilet amenities, custom designed window ventilators in each washroom for air circulation. Indian Railways claims that each coach has a different, pleasing interior with colour coordinated vinyl film wall patterns & interior paint.

Below are some salient features of an Utkrisht rake post upgrade:

1. Anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping in interiors

2. Anti-graffiti PU exterior painting with new colour scheme

3. Coach indication boards, braille stickers

4. Toilets: Indigenous design ventilation window, anti-skid tiling and scrap mats, durable concealed pipelines and health faucets, fibre wash basins and wooden frame mirror, two way and long body bib cock with water conserving aerators. The AC coach toilets will have automatic western toilet seat cover dispensers.

5. Single information poster in each coach

6. Automatic hygiene and odour control system in coaches & toilets.

7. Stainless steel luggage racks

8. Disposable head-rest covers in AC coaches

9. Roller blind curtains on windows of AC coaches

10. Passenger information system, acrylic mobile holders

The upgradation has been carried out by Central Railway which has a total of 10 rakes (5 trains) that have been identified for revamp under Project Utkrisht. Central Railway has also designed a special Utkrisht logo that will be used on all future Utkrisht rakes under that division. In the first phase, Indian Railways plans to upgrade 140 rakes of Mail/Express trains by March 2019. In the second phase, 500 more rakes will be upgraded.