Indian Railways punctuality: Western Railway divisions top rankings even as Central Railway scores poorly

The Bhavnagar division of Western Railway topped the rankings with 99.35% punctuality for the period August 13 to August 20.

Poor performance! When it comes to punctuality of its trains, Indian Railways often faces the flak of passengers. In the latest list released by the Railway Board, the Mumbai division of Central Railway has ranked very poorly. Long-haul trains run by the Mumbai division of Central Railway zone have been stubbornly late, and the network has been placed at the near-bottom of all-India punctuality performance rankings. As per the list released by the Railway Board, with a punctuality score of 72.23%, the Mumbai division of Central Railway has been ranked 55th out of the total 69 divisions. On the other hand, its sister network, Mumbai Central, which falls under the Western Railway zone has secured the 6th position with 95.15% of its express train services running on time. The Nagpur and Pune divisions of Central Railway are also in the top 10. Interestingly, the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway topped the rankings with 99.35% punctuality for the period August 13 to August 20, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The Mumbai division carries passengers to and from several cities across Maharashtra, north and south India as well as from eastern parts of the country. According to a senior official, in order to improve the on-time record, efforts had been made, but the fact is one-third of the mail or express train services were late during the above mentioned period. As per the data, compared to last fiscal, so far this year, the Mumbai division of Central Railway has suffered a 7% drop in punctuality performance. In the first four months of 2018-19, it has slipped to 60.49% from 67.89%.

According to chief public relations officer of Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, the trains were delayed mainly due to three level crossing gates at Diva, Kalwa and Ambivli in the Mumbai suburban section. He also mentioned that these gates are kept open for extended periods and also road overbridges have not been developed by the agencies concerned. Also, the on-time record of long-distance trains is affected by the timings clash with suburban train services. Further to this, Udasi stated that many infrastructure projects such as FOBs and route relay interlocking, are underway in Mumbai area, so some of the train services are held in a planned manner, therefore, all these reasons affect the punctuality performance.

Meanwhile, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, Ravinder Bhakar was quoted saying that with regular infrastructure upgradation and with their dedicated team, they are striving to achieve 100% punctuality.