Indian Railways promotes local handcrafted products; sets up Khadi Exhibition cum Sale stalls at 75 stations

Indian Railways gives a boost to Khadi industry! To mark the celebrations for 75 years of India’s Independence, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has recently set up exhibition cum sale stalls at as many as 75 major railway stations across the country. The Khadi exhibition cum sale stalls will continue for one whole year, i.e. till the Independence Day of the next year, 2022. According to a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, the exercise is a part of the government’s “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. These Khadi exhibition cum sale stalls were inaugurated on Saturday (14 August 2021) at 75 major railway stations across India.

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, these 75 major railway stations include New Delhi (NDLS), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Ernakulam, Jaipur, Agra, Ahmadabad, Howrah, Nagpur, Surat, Ambala Cantt, Bhopal, Patna, Gwalior, Bangalore, Lucknow and other stations. These exhibition cum sale stalls at railway stations will offer various Khadi as well as village industry items such as Khadi cosmetics, fabric, readymade garments, honey, pottery, eatables, etc.

The ministry believes that through these exhibition cum sale stalls at stations, a large number of railway passengers criss-crossing the country will be able to purchase local Khadi items that are indigenous to a particular region or state of India. Therefore, the move will provide Khadi artisans with a large marketing platform to promote as well as sell their handcrafted products.

Chairman of KVIC, Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed this initiative saying this collective effort of the national transporter and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission would empower Khadi artisans. According to Saxena, Khadi exhibition cum sale stalls at these major 75 railway stations will attract several buyers and thus, help popularise a wide range of Khadi items. The move will not only promote “Swadeshi” products but will also bolster the Modi government’s “Vocal for Local” initiative, KVIC Chairman added.